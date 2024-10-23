Samantha brings 12 years of experience to the law firm that has offices in York, Wetherby, and Malton.

Samantha is an expert in all aspects of family law and relationship breakdowns, with a focus on cases involving children.

In her new role, she will oversee a range of services, including divorce, separation, child arrangements, financial provision for children, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and cohabitation agreements.

Originally from York, Samantha is well known in the area, with a reputation for dedication and expertise.

She completed her legal education at Leeds Metropolitan University and The York College of Law, earning a Graduate Diploma in Law in 2008 and a Distinction in the Legal Practice Course in Commercial and Private Law in 2010.

After starting her career in York, Samantha gained much experience in family law. She trained in Collaborative Law through Resolution, a body that resolves family disputes constructively.

Samantha said of her appointment: “I am looking forward to joining such a great firm that has established strong personal relationships with its clients through networking and delivering a high level of service.

"Family matters are often complex, and I always aim to work with my clients to achieve the best outcomes during difficult times. My strength lies in helping clients navigate the challenges of relationship breakdowns with dignity and fairness.”

She added, “I have successfully represented a broad range of clients, including those with complex, high-value cases involving business assets. Ware & Kay has a significant opportunity in the marketplace, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success by working with my new colleagues.”

Johanne Spittle, Director & Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution at Ware & Kay, welcomed Samantha to the team, saying, “We are delighted that someone with such recognised experience and talent in family law has joined us.

"Samantha’s appointment is a key part of building a strong family law team as we move into our next phase of growth. Her professionalism, approachability, and commitment to outstanding client service align perfectly with our values.

"Samantha’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver high-quality legal services to both established and new clients.”

Samantha will be based in the York office but will also see clients at the firm’s Wetherby and Malton offices, providing comprehensive support across the region.