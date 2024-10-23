A dispersal order has been issued in a North Yorkshire town as part of a police Halloween crackdown.
The county's police force said that they've seen several reports of instances of anti-social behaviour in and around Selby town centre, mainly involved fireworks being thrown.
Officers said: "A dispersal notice has been issued in the town as we look to clamp down before Halloween and bonfire night.
"It is live now and will remain in place until 8pm tomorrow evening (Thursday, October 24).
"It comes after numerous reports last night of young people throwing eggs and stones at members of the public and vehicles."
Police say the order allows them to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour, as well as reducing the likelihood of the public being harassed, or the occurrence of crime and disorder taking place in the area.
Failing to comply with such orders is a criminal offence.
Sergeant Lauren McGillivray from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team added: "This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Selby and North Yorkshire as it causes distress and alarm to members of the public.
"The safety of the local community is our priority and any incidents reported will be taken seriously.
"We will be increasing patrols and officers will be utilising the additional powers from the dispersal notice when appropriate."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article