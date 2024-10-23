The county's police force said that they've seen several reports of instances of anti-social behaviour in and around Selby town centre, mainly involved fireworks being thrown.

Officers said: "A dispersal notice has been issued in the town as we look to clamp down before Halloween and bonfire night.

"It is live now and will remain in place until 8pm tomorrow evening (Thursday, October 24).

"It comes after numerous reports last night of young people throwing eggs and stones at members of the public and vehicles."

Police say the order allows them to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour, as well as reducing the likelihood of the public being harassed, or the occurrence of crime and disorder taking place in the area.

Failing to comply with such orders is a criminal offence.

Sergeant Lauren McGillivray from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team added: "This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Selby and North Yorkshire as it causes distress and alarm to members of the public.

"The safety of the local community is our priority and any incidents reported will be taken seriously.

"We will be increasing patrols and officers will be utilising the additional powers from the dispersal notice when appropriate."