Number 60 Goodramgate, at the far end of historic Lady Row, has lain empty for several years, and was formerly a jewellers.

York Conservation Trust has owned the site since 2001 and has applied to the council for permission to revamp the property.

Under the plans (application ref: 24/01847/LBC) work will be carried out to the inside and the outside of the building, which is Grade I listed.

60 Goodramgate - when it was Asquiths the jewellers in 2016. From Google Street View

The building comprises of two parts, a late 18th-century brick building and an earlier timber-framed one. It is argued to be the surviving end-bay of York's 14th-century Lady Row - the timber-framed tenement range dating from around 1316 and said to be one of the most celebrated of all surviving examples of timber-frame jettying in the UK.

Over the years it has had mixed use as a shop on the ground floor with accommodation above. Currently, the space is for retail use with storage above.

In more recent times it was Asquiths the jewellers, which closed in 2017. In the 1980s it was children's clothes shop Minouche.

York Conservation Trust outlines its proposed refit in its planning document, which would include:

* Internal repairs and new finishes to floors, walls, staircases and ceilings

* External repairs and re-decoration to external windows, doors, shopfronts, and walls

* New groundfloor cloakroom

* New kitchenette to second floor added

* One external door opening infilled

* New electrical system added.

The Trust says the repair works are needed to "conserve" this important building and "achieve its optimum viable use as a fully-occupied commercial tenancy".

Today, Lady Row (also known as Lady's Row or Our Lady's Row) situated half way along Goodramgate in the city centre, contains the oldest houses in York - many of which are now independent businesses.

One such business is The Old York Tea Room which made headlines over controversy surrounding the painting of a sign on its front, which its owners were ordered to remove.

Many of the properties in Lady Row are 'jettied' - where the upper story projects out over the lower floor.

There were several benefits to this. It created extra floor space upstairs; the overhang protected the lower walls of the house from the weather, and the structure strengthened the building, by distributing loads more evenly. This overhang feature is thought to be the oldest example in England.

For more details on the planning application visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications.

