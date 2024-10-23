Baby Week is coming to York from November 14 to November 20.

Put together by Raise York and local health services, organisers of Baby Week said parents and carers across the city can find out about what’s on offer for young families.

Local events and activities include story time, stay and play events, under 3’s gym class, a free online baby first aid course and a nearly new sale of children’s toys and clothes.

Councillor Bob Webb, City of York Council executive member for children and young people, said: “We know that what happens during the first few months of a child’s life can shape their whole future, so helping parents and carers to nurture their baby’s development during this critical time is really important.

“By becoming a host city for national Baby Week, we hope to showcase the wide variety of activities, local support and advice available for parents to be and new parents in York, as well as celebrating the amazing work health and early years professionals do across the city.”

To find out more about what’s happening locally for Baby Week visit www.babyweek.co.uk/york/