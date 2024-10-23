City of York Council workers are set to clear the Hull Road verge of litter missed before mowing because of the length of grass and plants, according to environment lead Ben Grabham.

Local Liberal Democrat activist Caleb Pell said it should prompt the council to rethink its Buzz About York trial where some verges are left to grow to promote biodiversity.

But Hull Road ward’s Labour councillor Anna Baxter said although the litter should have been cleared, Liberal Democrat criticism of the trial which aims to help the environment was unfortunate.

It follows the discovery of the shredded remains of plastic bottles, cans and paper on the verge, in the reservation opposite B&Q.

Council Environmental Services Head Mr Grabham said its teams were set to visit Hull Road this week to clear up the rubbish.

The official said: “Our usual process for mowing in the city is that our teams will pick up any easily identifiable litter before mowing.

The verge in the central reservation of Hull Road, York, in July while grass and plants were being left to grow as part of the Buzz About York trial. Picture is from York Liberal Democrats

“For the trial areas, the ability to litter pick before a cut is limited due to the length of plants.

“Where this is the case, we schedule a litter pick after the cut to collect any items that have been disposed of in the verges.”

Hull Road-based Liberal Democrat campaigners Mr Pell, Andrew Mortimer and Danielle Mason called for lessons to be learned to avoid other areas being left in a mess.

They added cans, bottles and sweet wrappers thrown onto the verge by passing cars had been allowed to build up before the verge was mowed.

Mr Pell said the incident showed the Buzz About York scheme had been poorly thought out.

The Liberal Democrat said: “This area is an absolute mess, you still have to look after the area and in this case before the grass was cut the litter should have been removed.

“We are calling on the council to look again at this trial, we can’t afford for the same thing to happen again next year.”

But Labour’s Cllr Baxter said efforts to promote wildlife on the verge went back years and had been supported by the Liberal Democrats while they were in the council administration.

Litter on the verge in the central reservation of Hull Road, York, after it was mowed in October. Picture is from York Liberal Democrats

The ward councillor said: “Obvious items of litter should of course be collected either prior or soon after mowing has taken place.

“It’s clear from their tone that Liberal Democrat activists don’t support the efforts of their councillor colleagues and those of other councillors committed to protecting the city’s future, nor in the council becoming more efficient, this is unfortunate.”

The Hull Road verge was among those chosen for the Buzz About York project which launched in May.

Grass and plants are left to grow during summer before being cut in autumn as part of the trial.

The council’s spokesperson said it aimed to provide habitats for insects and wildlife and reduce CO2 emissions in line with its climate emergency declaration.

It also follows the adoption of a Pollinator Strategy under the previous Liberal Democrat-Green coalition administration which aimed to promote biodiversity on council-owned land.

And it comes alongside wider moves to mow council-maintained verges every five to six weeks between March and October to keep within tighter financial constraints.