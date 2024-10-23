Martin Sharp, the York-based founder of Sharp Fit for Life, is planning to run his first ever marathon when he takes on the London Marathon on April 27, 2025.

But not content to leave it at that, he plans to follow up the 26.2-mile race with the Milton Keynes Marathon on May 5 and the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon on May 11.

He will be raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of his cousin’s daughter who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a teenager.

Martin only started running in February to support his wife Sarah, who wanted to fulfil her ambition to run the York 10K in August.

Martin says: “Like most families, mine has been affected by cancer. We lost my uncle, my father’s twin brother, to pancreatic cancer, my father survived thyroid cancer, and the hardest loss was my cousin’s daughter, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at age 14.

“Despite the best efforts, expert treatment and support from the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) unit at the Leeds General Infirmary, she lost her brave battle 5 years later.

"I really wanted to set myself a challenge and raise money for this special charity so it can support other teenagers and their families throughout treatment and, hopefully, into remission.

“I’m not a natural runner and I have asthma and when I agreed to run the York 10k with Sarah, I spent about four months really not enjoying myself. Perseverance paid off though and running is now part of my regular routine.”

Martin has set himself a fundraising target of £2,000 and people can follow his journey and sponsor him at http://sharpfitforlife.com/tct2025

The triple marathon is not the first time Martin has set himself a daunting challenge for charity. In June 2023, he walked 109 miles across North Yorkshire in just five days to raise money for the RNLI.

And before he had even completed his first long-distance running event with the York 10k in August, he had booked his spot on the Yorkshire 10 Mile race, which he completed on Sunday (October 20)

