PHOENIX, a brand-new sound and light projection show, has opened at the Minister.

The event, which launched on Saturday, October 19 and will run each evening until Saturday, November 2, aims to tell the story of the 1984 fire that damaged York's most iconic building.

PHOENIX tells the story of the bravery and ingenuity that saved the Minster - showcased in the very place where the fire struck.

Visitors will see the Minister as it was in 1984 - witnessing the scenes as lightning strikes the cathedral, lead pours down from the roof, and the iconic Rose Window cracks - followed by the brave efforts of the firefighters who tackled the blaze and the community clean up efforts and expert restoration, which left York Minster standing as a symbol of hope in the city once more.

PHOENIX will also help raise funds for the restoration of the cathedral - which needs constant care and upkeep having spent the best part of 1,400 years standing at the heart of the city.

A projection of a Phoenix, featured in Phoenix at York Minster (Image: Joseph Priestley) Bringing the latest in projection mapping and sound installation to the city, award-winning artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid are behind the bespoke project.

The duo also created ‘Northern Lights’ in 2019 and ‘Platinum and Light’ in 2022, two spectacular installations which attracted tens of thousands of people to the cathedral.

As well as its history, York is famed for its media arts, benefitting from UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts designation since 2014.

A spokesperson for the Minster said: “PHOENIX utilises the latest in projection mapping technologies to use our building as a storytelling backdrop in ways our medieval founders could only have dreamt about.”

Another angle of Phoenix light show (Image: Joseph Priestley) The projection will be shown on a continuous loop throughout the evening. Visitors can stay for as long or as little time as they like after their timed entrance slot, and are invited to move location in the Nave and experience the installation from a different perspective.

Tickets cost £7.50 each, or £25 for a family ticket for up to two adults and two children (aged 16 and under). Tickets are available now here, or by calling 01904 557200.

Visitors can pre-order a ‘Restoration Rose’ pin badge when booking tickets and collect their order when they arrive at the event; these badges are inspired by the cathedral’s iconic Rose Window surviving the flames and feature a Blue Peter winning design.