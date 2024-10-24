The comments from City of York Council follow a food hygiene inspection in July at Elo’s Pizza, 193 Burton Stone Lane, after which the takeaway received a one-star rating, meaning ‘Major Improvement Necessary'.

The Food Standards Agency website says the hygienic food handling was ‘generally satisfactory’, as was the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building.

But for the management of food safety, it rated the takeaway as ‘Major Improvement Necessary'.

In the inspection report by a city council inspector, the operators of the new business were told: “I understand that you will be disappointed with this poor rating, as I am. The poor rating is mainly a result of your premature opening of the business before establishing good management and food handling procedures.”

The inspector’s report says the business faced cross contamination risks due to doner meat being held at room temperature on the rotisserie and it running out of disinfecting probe wipes.

Chilled food temperatures were ‘generally satisfactory’ but the chilled food thermometer was not working and no temperature records were available.

The report said: “All this indicated that you are not managing high risk foods to ensure they are maintained at safe chill temperatures.”

One staff member had experience as a caterer but “there appeared to be significant gaps in his food safety knowledge".

Elo's Pizza at 193 Burton Stone Lane (Image: NQ)

It was recommended he undertook refresher training.

The report noted finger-marked and greasy door faces and handles, debris in the pizza oven from the previous day and the lavatory “in a neglected and littered condition".

“These items must be cleaned/ redecorated as appropriate,” the report continued.

It also said: “You have opened the business before establishing an effective system of food safety management.”

In addition, there also appeared to be no adequate system in place to identify allergens.

The report added that systems must also ensure that all staff understand the guidance of the Safer Food Better Business Pack.

The Press repeatedly approached Elo’s Pizza for comment, but received no response. We are happy to publish a response, should we get one.