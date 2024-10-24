TODAY, we dial back the time clock more than a century to a period when residents travelled across York by tram.

The photo, dating from around 1914, shows the tram terminus outside the vicarage on Haxby Road.

The image is reproduced courtesy of the city's Explore Archive.

Trams had a short-lived history in the city: the first horse-drawn service took place in 1880 and the last electrically-powered journey ended in 1935.

But during those brief decades, the trams became a part of York life.

The York Corporation had bought out the assets of the City of York Tramway Company in 1909 for £8,856. It took over operation of the horse-drawn trams - but also immediately put into effect a programme of electrification and extension.

