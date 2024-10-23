Nunnington Hall is turning into an English Civil War encampment and bringing family games, races and trails to the National Trust property.

Nunnington Hall's grounds are set to be transformed for a weekend (Image: Annapurna Mellor) From October 26 to November 1 visitors can train up to be a soldier with archery games and hobby-horse races, or becoming a spy for the Royalists by cracking secret messages.

Then, for two days from November 2, the UK’s oldest re-enactment society, The Sealed Knot will create the encampment, with musket drills, interaction with re-enactors and chances for families to try on suits of armour.

Musket drills for the family are on offer during the event (Image: Levitt Parkes) Roundhead soldiers lived on the site next to the River Rye during the siege of nearby Helmsley Castle in 1644.

Nunnington Hall visitor experience officer Sarah Nolan said: “We’re delighted to bring the UK's oldest, and Europe's biggest, re-enactment society to Nunnington and allow our visitors to experience history at its most immersive.

“We’ve put together a host of children’s activities to choose from, offering a fun day out for all the family.”