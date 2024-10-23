A MAJOR attraction near York is turning back the clocks to a critical moment in the nation’s history.
Nunnington Hall is turning into an English Civil War encampment and bringing family games, races and trails to the National Trust property.
From October 26 to November 1 visitors can train up to be a soldier with archery games and hobby-horse races, or becoming a spy for the Royalists by cracking secret messages.
Then, for two days from November 2, the UK’s oldest re-enactment society, The Sealed Knot will create the encampment, with musket drills, interaction with re-enactors and chances for families to try on suits of armour.
Roundhead soldiers lived on the site next to the River Rye during the siege of nearby Helmsley Castle in 1644.
Nunnington Hall visitor experience officer Sarah Nolan said: “We’re delighted to bring the UK's oldest, and Europe's biggest, re-enactment society to Nunnington and allow our visitors to experience history at its most immersive.
“We’ve put together a host of children’s activities to choose from, offering a fun day out for all the family.”
