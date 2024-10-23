Today (Wednesday, October 23) marked the grand unveiling of Rick Gritter – a gritter named after Rick Witter, the lead singer of legendary York indie band Shed Seven.

And the rock star said he hopes the wagon will keep the city looking like a "Witter Wonderland" as the colder months set in.

The idea came about after the performer joked, during an appearance on BBC Radio York, that following his two number one albums this year, his remaining lifelong ambition was 'to have a gritter named Rick Gritter’.

The joke became a reality only a few weeks later when City of York Council revealed its new fleet ahead of winter.

The gritter, which costs more than a Ferrari, will be out on the streets of York this winter spreading more than 6,000 tonnes of road salt and covering 226 miles of York’s road network.

Rick Gritter also features a snow plough on the front – jokingly referred to as Sled Seven – which will help to clear roads in times of heavier snow.

Speaking from the front seat of his gritter, Rick said: “We’ve had two number ones and then this pops up, making it the best year ever. Life was made – where do we go from here?

Rick Witter and the City of York gritting team, who will be operating his namesake (Image: Alice Kavanagh) “I was asked on the radio if it’s time for a statue of Shed Seven in York and I instead made a flippant comment that winter is coming, so we should have a gritter. Two weeks on, here I am sat in this.

“As much as these things are an incredible thing to keep us safe on the roads, it’s nice to also have an element of rock and roll. Those two things don’t normally go hand in hand so it’s nice that they are with this.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council, said: “We've got a couple of new gritters this year, so this is a fantastic opportunity to mark a hometown tribute to Rick and the band in recognition of their achievements.

“Our gritting season officially starts in November, with some ‘dry runs’ taking place this month. So, you’ll start to see Rick Gritter on the streets of York soon!”

Rick Witter and Cllr Pete Kilbane in front of the new gritter (Image: Alice Kavanagh) He continued: “They are the most successful band out of York - just look at the accolade they’ve been given today! As successful as they are, they’re not taking themselves too seriously – this is a great bit of fun and we look forward to seeing this out on the roads.

“It shows we’ve got a really good indie music scene in York - we encourage people to go out and have themselves a bit of fun.”

Follow York Gritter Twitter updates at @YorkGritter for regular updates on snow clearance and gritting.