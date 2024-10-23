Spirit of Yorkshire’s Filey Bay is the first English whisky brand to join fourth-generation importer, wholesaler and brand builder De Monnik Dranken’s portfolio in its 106-year history.

Luuk Olde Monnikhof, Managing Director and Co-Owner of De Monnik Dranken, says the firm is importing more products.

“Filey Bay whisky, renowned for its distinct character and outstanding quality, fits seamlessly with our premium spirits portfolio.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"The fact that both Filey Bay and De Monnik Dranken are family-owned businesses enhances our connection and underscores the shared values that will drive our partnership.

"We are excited to start this collaboration and look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery team.”

David Thompson, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, said: “We’re delighted to be working with De Monnik Dranken to bring Filey Bay whisky to the Netherlands.

"As a business with family at its heart, their desire to create a sustainable legacy for the future instinctively chimes with our own.

"The De Monnik Dranken team truly understand how our field to bottle process is so integral to creating great tasting whisky, as well as our approach of respecting tradition but doing things our own, Yorkshire, way.”

De Monnik Dranken will launch Filey Bay single malt whisky at the Art of Drinks show in Amsterdam on 26th October.