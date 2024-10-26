York was even once dubbed “Europe’s most haunted city” by the paranormal experts.

But with Halloween only days away, you might be wondering where exactly these ghosts live. One could be hiding just around the corner.

With this in mind, we asked York Press readers on Facebook where they think are the most haunted places.

There were more than 100 comments left by locals sharing their stories, so let’s take a look.

York’s most haunted places revealed

Golden Fleece

Location: 16 Pavement, York, YO1 9UP

One of the most suggested places said to be haunted was the Golden Fleece.

This reader said: “Golden fleece I used to love there and it was haunted.”

Another responded: “Gold fleece I heard it is.”

The pub is one of the oldest in York and is known for being one of the UK’s spookiest.

Haunted Rooms explained: “One of the most haunted pubs in York, there are thought to be fifteen spectres in residence at the hotel, but the most noted of which and the most talked about is Lady Alice Peckett, wife of John Peckett, who used to be the mayor of York and also the owner of the hotel.

“Many guests have reported seeing Alice wandering the corridors of the hotel, moving furniture around and walking up and down staircases in the small hours of the night.”

Have you seen her?

The Black Swan

Location: 23 Peasholme Green, York, YO1 7PR

This 15th-century pub in York is also one of the most haunted places in York, according to locals.

The Black Swan has revealed there are multiple ghosts that reside at the pub, from a man in a bowler hat to a highwayman named Jack – there’s even a “cursed” chair.

On its website, it says: “There is a ghost of the gentleman in a bowler hat who appears to be impatiently waiting for someone at the bar - eventually his apparition slowly fades away.

“Another ghost can be seen sitting staring into the fire in the bar. It is the ghost of a particularly beautiful young woman thought to be a jilted bride. It is said that should a man stare into her face he will die in ecstasy."

The pub adds: “A rumoured highwayman, who we know as Jack, appears regularly in the kitchen, dressed in riding boots and a long black cloak. Interestingly, the kitchen was built over the original stable yard. He can also be heard singing along to Irish folk songs in the corner of the bar late at night."

York Theatre Royal

Location: St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

One comment on our Facebook post asking readers about places they think are haunted, shared: “The grey lady York theatre royal ,loads have seen her especially on one opera song she walks at the back of the dress circle.”

York Ghost Merchants adds: “The Grey Lady supposedly haunts York Theatre Royal, built on the medieval site of The Old Hospital of St Leonard and was run by an order of nuns.

“If the ghost is spotted in the dress circle it’s seen as a good omen for that nights performance.”

York Castle Museum

Location: Tower Street, York, YO1 9RY

If there is one place you can expect to see ghosts floating around, it would be in a museum, and some locals think York Castle Museum is haunted.

Just last year, a couple told York Press they saw a ghost which appeared on a photo they had taken on their trip, while at the museum's prison exhibit.

Ryan and his girlfriend Nicole were visiting York from Bradford.

Ryan said: "It looks like a little boy walking to the right, or maybe into the wall, wearing boots and breaches.

"We didn't see this when we were there so I thought it was a shadow at first, but there was nobody peeping round the corner, and there was nothing on the floor either.

"I can make out what could be his waistline and part of his face.

"I'm more of a skeptic, but I really can't explain this, it's really creepy to look at."

Treasurer’s House

Location: Minster Yard, York, YO1 7JL

Some of our Facebook followers think Treasurer’s House located in Minster Yard has paranormal activity going on.

The National Trust property has a history spanning more than 2,000 years with some “strange” spooky tales reported over time.

Some of the most common ghosts visitors claimed to have seen are two children playing at Treasurer’s House and a “grey lady” sitting on numerous chairs.

The National Trust website said: “Children have been reported at least twice on separate occasions, however who they saw didn't match up.

“First, two girls were playing marbles in the Great Hall by the door, only one visitor could see but she was adamant at the sight before her.

“Another reported sighting mentioned a boy and a girl running around the Great Hall and up the stairs."