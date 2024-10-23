Harrogate-based G H Brooks has acquired J Marsland & Sons, Timber & Building Supplies.

The 45-year-old family-firm already has depots in Harrogate, Summerbridge and Easingwold.

The take-over now adds depots in Wetherby and Guiseley and allows the firm to gain customers across West and North Yorkshire, whilst increasing its buying power.

GH Brooks was founded by chairman Peter Broadwith in 1979 and now employs 65 staff.

It specialises in supplying local builders with building and landscaping supplies, timber, bathrooms, and floor and wall tiles.

The company has plans to develop its new sites in Wetherby and Guiseley to improve the experience for customers and provide growth for the business.

Mr Broadwith said: “Having started G H Brooks 45 years ago, and now working with my son and grandson, I am delighted that the business continues to grow and expand.

“Marsland Timber was a great fit for the business, and in particular has brought us a fantastic 3.5-acre site in Wetherby. Being easily accessible off the A1 it is ideal for supplying builders in Leeds and across West Yorkshire where there is a much larger market.”

He added: “The challenge for smaller builders’ merchants is being able to compete on price, as they don’t have the buying power. We pride ourselves on strong personal relationships with our customers and our aim is to bring Marsland’s customers a wide range of products at a fair price with a great customer experience.”

The deal was supported by York-based Hethertons Solicitors, whose work with GH Brooks over the last 10 years included buying the Easingwold depot in 2018.

Hethertons director Tom Henry believes the takeover presents a great opportunity for both the business and its customers.

He said: “Being such an integral part of the local building communities where it operates, we look forward to seeing G H Brooks apply its formula for success in Wetherby and Guiseley and develop its business across West Yorkshire.”