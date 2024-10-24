Perfect for Harry Potter enthusiasts and fans of other fantastical franchises, the list is also perfect for Halloween.

The list of wizarding locales includes the Wizard Walk of York, a guided tour with a magical tour guide that won the 'Best of York' award in Visit York's 2024 Tourism Awards.

The tour is ideal for children aged five to ten in particular - or for bigger kids with a silly sense of humour.

The Shambles, that historic thoroughfare in York, may have inspired the set design of Harry Potter's Diagon Alley (according to Pyper York for Visit York, at least).

The narrow design of the street is deliberate - it was meant to keep the windowsills in shadow all day for its original tenants, who were butchers.

The Potions Cauldron, nestled on the Shambles at number 9 3/4, offers visitors the chance to brew their own potions.

There are also family-friendly experiences in the Potions Cauldron-affiliated Secret Potion Room - reportedly 'York's smallest visitor attraction.'

New for 2024 is the Potions Academy, including the Potions Class (in which alchemical wisdom is imparted by potion master Phileas Fry); and the Broom School (which sees aspiring witches and wizards fly from Goathland, in the North Yorkshire Moors, back to York's Shambles via key landmarks like Whitby and Castle Howard).

The Hole in Wand, as its punning name suggests, combines wizarding with the game of golf and is situated directly opposite the JORVIK Viking Centre.

Golfers can go in search of the missing gargoyle Grobblenook, as well as taking on a series of 'crazy' challenges armed with just a ball and putter.

A magical potion lies in store as a reward for successful trail-completers at the Hole in Wand, which is set over two floors.

While it isn't in York, Goathland Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway was also highlighted as part of Visit York's list - particularly for Potter fans.

Goathland Station is featured in The Philosopher's Stone as Hogsmead station, while the surrounding moorland when taking a steam train ride from Pickering to Goathland is, if Pyper York is to be believed, 'populated by wraiths, witches, hobgoblins, giants, and the terrifying gytreash / barguest (Black Beast) of Goathland'!

For more information about Halloween events taking place this October in and around York, visit https://visityork.org/haunted-york