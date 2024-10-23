During the football club's top-of-the-table clash with Barnet on Tuesday night (October 23), players walked out of the tunnel with rescue dogs from the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch to show their support for National Dog Adoption Day on Friday (October 25).

York City players walked out of the tunnel with rescue dogs from the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch (Image: Adam Davy) The club and charity collaborated with sponsors Dutch Barn Vodka, owned by nationally renowned dog lover comedian Ricky Gervais, which strives to underline the sense of community in the city of York by boosting dog adoption numbers both locally and nationally.

Ricky Gervais with Dutch BarnPlayers walked out at the LNER Community Stadium with dogs as their mascots. The familiar roar of the fans turned into collective ‘awhs’ as the pups were escorted to the pitch side by the York City stars.

Lining up with the players in classic mascot style, the dogs soaked up the atmosphere of the ground and potentially found themselves a new owner, with details of each pet, and how to adopt them, featured in the matchday programme.

Players taking the lead (Image: Adam Davy) Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla, owners of the Minstermen, said: “It’s brilliant to be a part of something so important in our city.

"We strive to impress on the pitch, but we also want to ensure that the club remains a pillar of the community in York, so we’re thrilled to engage in this partnership and can’t wait to see dog adoption numbers climb because of it.”

Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla (Image: Tom Poole) Peter Gorbert, branch manager at RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch said: “It's great these local businesses have come together to support Dog Adoption Day, at a time when the need to be adopting dogs has never been greater.

"We have seen the numbers of dogs coming into rescues increase dramatically over the last few years.

"All animal rescues are full with hundreds of dogs desperate for spaces in those centres. Initiatives like this that can help animals looking for their forever home reach new audiences makes a big difference.

"We were really pleased to be invited down to the stadium to show off some of our recently rehomed dogs and those still waiting for that perfect match. Hopefully we'll see lots of people heading to our website at half-time to fill in their adoption requests.”

One of the dogs on the night (Image: Adam Davy) Avneet Kalsi, brand manager at Dutch Barn Vodka said: "Strong ethical values are fundamental to who we are.

"Our commitment to doing good extends from using eco-friendly materials like recycled glass in our bottles, to supporting impactful initiatives that resonate with our principles.

"Partnering with the Minstermen and the RSPCA for Dog Adoption Day is a natural fit, aligning with our goal to make a positive difference—not just through sustainable practices, but by supporting meaningful causes in our community.

"We hope this initiative encourages more people to adopt rescue dogs and provide them with the loving homes they deserve.”