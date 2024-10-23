McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on the outskirts of the city has seen mens outfitters Charles Tyrwhitt recently opened its doors, launching its 37th store in the UK.

Also Calendar Club pop-up store is opening this week, just in time for the festive season. The store will provide a wide selection of calendars, diaries, planners, and gift items, perfect for staying organised or finding the ideal holiday gift. The Yankee Candle pop-up store will follow this with its popular range of scented candles and gift sets, bringing warmth and fragrance to homes during the colder months.

On November 2, Skopes will open its doors with a range of tailored menswear, casualwear, and accessories, including exclusive sizes and fittings available only in-store. Guests can expect nothing less than the highest levels of craftsmanship and service from this beloved British brand.

Charles Tyrwhitt staff at York Designer Outlet with centre boss, Paul Tyler (Image: Supplied) Additionally, Castore will be opening its brand-new store this November, bringing a fresh approach to men’s sportswear. The new store will offer a wide range of premium sportswear with exclusive offers, designed for those who demand the best in style and performance.

Later in the season, the globally recognised casual footwear brand Crocs will arrive at the centre, with an expected opening date at the end of November.

Caffè Nero is reopening in its new bigger location within the centre including an outdoor seating terrace in late November.

To mark the half-term break, McArthurGlen is also offering a variety of family-friendly activities. From October 19 to November 3, visitors can embark on a Halloween Trail, searching for eight spooky Greta Gremlins hidden around the centre, with a treat awaiting those who complete the challenge at guest services.

Free face painting will be available for children on October 29 and November 1, between 10 am and 4 pm, while thrill-seekers can take on the Climbing Wall on the October 31 and November 1 from 9.30am to 6.30pm.

Centre manager Paul Tyler, said: "We are excited to welcome these fantastic new stores to our centre, providing even more variety and choice for our guests.

"The half-term activities are set to offer a great day out for families, and we look forward to making this season one to remember at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York."

Paul Tyler outside the York Designer Outlet (Image: Supplied)