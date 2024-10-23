The '12 Days of Christmas Boxes' is returning for a third year in partnership with Ryedale Community Foodbank.

The aim is to deliver a box containing twelve Christmas treats to Ryedale residents who are accessing support from the foodbank.

Ann Young, one of the organisers, said they were delighted that a number of primary schools are once again joining the appeal to help make up to 600 boxes that will be distributed into the community in the run-up to Christmas.

"Our project was started in 2022, by myself and Ruth Longworth recognising that Christmas is so often a time of extra pressure for people. However it wasn’t entirely our own idea. We first heard about it in a BBC news item about a similar project in a town in Australia, called the Reverse Advent Calendar, and we realised that it could be replicated in our own community in Ryedale.

"What captured our hearts were the stories not just of what a difference it made to the people receiving the boxes, but also to the people choosing items to put into the boxes; one person described it as a highlight of their Christmas to choose gifts with their grandchild to be given to another child.

"Our project has grown to meet the needs of our community, and is supported by our community in the true spirit of Christmas. We are now a team of four organisers and a small army of volunteers. Additionally we have an amazing partner in Ryedale Community Foodbank, along with their volunteers.

Ann said: "The ‘12 Days of Christmas Boxes’ is now in its’ third year of helping individuals and families across the district enjoy a better festive season, by inviting residents to help make the parcels of seasonal foods, toiletries, warm clothes, toys, games and books for children, and various Christmas items, which are then checked by their volunteers before being handed to, and distributed by the foodbank.

"Alongside the participation of schools, we are looking forward again to working with everyone in the community who would like to be involved."

Ann added: “Over the past two years we’ve been really moved by the generosity of the people of Ryedale, which has enabled us to deliver so many boxes. Whilst we know that a box of presents will not solve the bigger issues, we hope that in a small way every box will help."

The group is reaching out within Ryedale with the aim of drawing people together to make a difference in the run-up to Christmas.

Ann said: "Information about how to take part, or other ways to help is available on their newly-launched website which gives more background about the project and information about how individuals, businesses, schools and community groups can connect with them.

"Boxes for all ages and genders are most welcome, however the group have found that in the last couple of years there was a shortfall of donations for men and teenage boys, so if you’re not yet sure who to make a box for please consider these categories."

"Christmas is about giving, about family and about community. We are so thrilled that our project is able to meet a growing need to support our neighbours at this special time of year."

All donations must be received by week commencing November 11 as the boxes will be given out by the foodbank from the third week of November onwards.

Boxes and information can be collected from the following businesses: Tate-Smith Ltd, Sundella House, Castlegate, Malton; Bulmers Letting Agency on Wheelgate, Malton and The Steam and Moorland Garden Centre in Pickering.

If you are an organisation and would like to become involved please contact ‘The12 Days of Christmas’ team via e-mail:

the12daysofchristmasboxes@gmail.com. Or visit the website: https://www.the12daysofchristmasboxes.com, which can also be accessed via the QR code. The QR code will also be advertised in participating shop windows and on notice boards locally.

​