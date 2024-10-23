The Grade II listed building opened in 1905 and has seen generations of families learn to swim there.

Now, after buying the building from North Yorkshire Council, the local Sterne family are to fund a £2million restoration project.

Sterne Properties will create hospitality led commercial units, four luxury apartments and a publicly accessible open courtyard on the site while restoring and retaining its original Edwardian frontage.

Deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, who also has responsibility for finance and property, said: "Ripon's Spa Baths were the last of their kind to open in England and we wanted to be sure this listed building was preserved for the city.

“Robert Sterne and his team have very exciting plans for the building which fits into our focus on the regeneration of our town and city centres and the repurposing of buildings.

“It will breathe new life into this historic building and into this area of the city as it brings new people into its hospitality units. I am looking forward to seeing the scheme come to fruition.”

The building opened when Ripon saw the success Harrogate was enjoying as a spa town. Spa water was pumped four miles from Aldfield with customers served from a basin in the elaborately tiled entrance hall. The swimming pool was added in the 1930s at the edge of the Spa Gardens.

Sterne Properties managing director Robert Sterne said: “This is an exciting project for our business – as a local family we are passionate about conserving Ripon’s heritage whilst encouraging new and exciting businesses to operate in our city. This scheme will continue the resurrection of the city’s spa quarter.

“We want to roll the clock back to when the spa baths were built - the original façade will be restored so it looks just as it was intended to look in the early 1900s.

“By opening up the south elevation and creating a rear courtyard the Spa Baths will once again work as it was originally designed. For example, natural light will flood the pump room through the stunning stained glass panels. This is something that hasn’t been seen since the 1930s.”

Ripon Ure Bank and Spa councillor Barbara Brodigan, praised the company for its work in preserving traditional buildings in Ripon, saying the new project will “contribute to the aesthetic and economic development of the Spa Quarter.”

Ripon Minster and Moorside division ward member, Cllr Andrew Williams, agreed bringing the building back to use rather than “rot and decay” next to the Spa Gardens “will complement the newly refurbished Ripon Inn and Ripon Spa Gardens and play a major role in the regeneration of Ripon.”

The spa baths were closed in March 2022 when the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre was opened on Dallamires Lane.