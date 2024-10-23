Visit North Yorkshire aims to boost tourism in the county, which contributes £4 billion every year to the local economy and supports 38,000 jobs.

The new destination management and marketing organisation is overseen by the relatively new North Yorkshire Council.

An official launch at Castle Howard on Monday saw 80 representatives from the tourism industry met with the visit North Yorkshire team and heard about the organisation’s ten-year vision to promote the county.

Executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “Visit North Yorkshire will have a key role in developing the sector and providing an even closer working relationship with our tourism businesses to ensure that the industry can reach its full potential in the years to come.”

The launch of Visit North Yorkshire follows last week’s approval of a destination management plan by North Yorkshire Council’s executive last Tuesday.

Tourism businesses have backed the plan.

SEALIFE Scarborough General manager Andrew Clay said at the launch: “This is an exciting moment for the region’s visitor economy and demonstrates the council’s commitment to supporting the vast array of attractions and hospitality businesses that make North Yorkshire such a magical place to visit.

“Visit North Yorkshire will provide that all-important support and strategic focus to give everyone involved in tourism the chance to deliver the best possible experience for visitors.”

The chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, added: “The Visit North Yorkshire plans offer a hugely exciting opportunity for our organisation.

“It allows us to be at the forefront of cultural destination campaigns and ensures the widest possible audience is aware of our year-round festivals portfolio, and how that sits alongside the vast array of fantastic tourism businesses across the area.”

And David Steel, the chief executive of Dawnay Estates which owns North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “By working together, we can attract more visitors to experience the thrills of adventure and the beauty of our landscapes, all while supporting local communities.”

The launch of Visit North Yorkshire follows other major developments to support tourism in the county.

Last November, central government approved a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) for both York and North Yorkshire, paving the way for a far more co-ordinated and strategic approach to promoting the tourism sector.

North Yorkshire Council is working alongside Make it York, York City Council and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver the Local Visitor Economy Partnership.

The first countywide tourism guide has also been published this year, and an updated version for 2025 is currently being produced.

The first destination marketing campaign spanning the whole of North Yorkshire, which was called Find Your Escape and focused on the county's gardens and countryside, was staged from the spring until October this year.

Promotional campaigns planned for next year include a bid to highlight the Visit North Yorkshire brand to coincide the launch of its new website. Campaigns will also highlight the county’s links to television and film locations.

The new campaign, called Starring North Yorkshire, will complement Visit England’s own international marketing drive, Starring Great Britain.