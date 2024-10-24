More than 340 journeys on December 25 alone will be provided by the coach operator, and those journeys will serve almost 95 locations across the UK, including airports.

There is planned rail disruption from December 24 to January 2 due to Network Rail engineering services, which National Express hopes to mitigate with its provisions.

John Boughton, commercial director at National Express, said: "Christmas is such an important time of year for travel and people deserve reliable, comfortable, and affordable public transport over the festive period.

"As always, we’re here to help bring families together, and we’re encouraging customers to book in advance to get the best prices and guarantee a seat for travel - whether it be to visit the Christmas markets, watch a pantomime, or simply travelling home for Christmas."

The operator's coaches feature leather reclining seats, free wi-fi, USB power sockets, and a luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com/christmas to plan journeys and book tickets.