A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire has been closed after a fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently dealing with a large barn fire at Allerton Park near Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: “Our crews are working hard to bring the fire under control.

“The A168 is currently closed in both directions between Boroughbridge and the Allerton Park roundabout and is expected to be for some time.”

North Yorkshire Police say the road is likely to be closed throughout the morning rush hour.