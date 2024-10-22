Police have said the road has now opened.
A spokesperson said: "The road is now clear. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
As reported earlier:
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision just off the junction of the A64/A169 outside Malton.
Police said: "The road is partially blocked.
"Please prepare for delays in the area.
"Updates to follow NYP-22102024-0369."
