Police have said the road has now opened.

A spokesperson said: "The road is now clear. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

As reported earlier:

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision just off the junction of the A64/A169 outside Malton.

Police said: "The road is partially blocked.

"Please prepare for delays in the area.

"Updates to follow NYP-22102024-0369."