As previously reported by The Press, there was a crash in Water End at about 11.45am today (October 22).

North Yorkshire Police has since revealed that the crash involved a lorry and a Kia Soul car.

"Officers from North Yorkshire Police attended, along with other emergency services, and two people that were in the Kia were taken to York District Hospital," the force said.

"The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow for the vehicles involved to be recovered.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to it, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."

If you can help, please email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Jack Milner.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240192771 when passing on information.