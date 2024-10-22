An underwater police search team made the discovery in the River Derwent at 11.45am this morning (Tuesday, October 22) near where items belonging to Victoria were found.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox, speaking at a press conference at Fulford Road station, said formal identification is yet to take place but the family of the 34-year-old have been informed.

North Yorkshire Police temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox speaking to the media at Fulford Police Station about Victoria Taylor who disappeared from her home in Norton (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) "Understandably they are distressed by today’s news," he said. "Our specialist family liaison officers will continue to support them."

Victoria was reported missing on Tuesday, October 1, after disappearing from her home the day before.

Just over a week after her disappearance police said there was a “significant possibility” she had entered the river after recovering CCTV footage of her walking towards a play park near the water’s edge.

ACC Fox said Victoria's disappearance has "understandably had a wider impact on the communities of Malton and Norton".

"Those closest to Victoria have felt an enormous amount of heartache in the days after she went missing and have acknowledged how grateful they are for the overwhelming support from the community.

"Whilst today’s outcome is not what anyone would have wished for, Victoria’s family have asked us to say that they are devastated and would like some space to be able to process the news, and our thoughts remain with them at this time."

Victoria Taylor (Image: Supplied) He added that the force's investigation "provided us with a detailed understanding of Victoria’s key movements within the time parameters of her disappearance".

"As part of our strategy, we issued multiple appeals to the public and media for information. We would like to thank the members of the public who responded and assisted us with our enquiries."

Officers previously said Victoria left her home at 9am on Monday September 30, and was seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage in Welham Road, Norton, where she purchased several items.

A further sighting was captured at 11.53am at Malton bus station in Railway Street.

Further CCTV footage showed Victoria walking towards the play park in Riverside Walk at 12.30pm.

On the two-week anniversary of Victoria being reported missing, her sisters Emma and Heidi said: “There are no words for us to describe how we are feeling as it's ever-changing.

“We have to have some sort of normality for the children. As we know, Vixx is a mum but also an auntie and Halloween is one of her favourite seasons as she is the costume queen!

“We would like to thank the police teams as they are doing all they can, and we understand that these things take time.

“The local community is amazing, from putting up posters to the daily walks to search for Vixx. We would like to thank the special people, you know who you are.

“The wider community on the Facebook page with over 10,000 people sharing Vixx’s information and sending support has given us comfort. We continue to have hope, as it is all we have at this time.”