At about 10.40pm on Tuesday, May 7, Szczepan Zenon Malczewski followed a woman into the toilets of a pub in Scarborough.

He later admitted to forcing himself on her for around 10 minutes - he was found guilty of stranger rape and sexual assault at York Crown Court and now his prison sentence has more than doubled thanks to a Court of Appeal review.

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, has successfully appealed an what he believed was an unduly lenient sentence handed out to Malczewski.

Malczewski, 38, from Eastfield, was originally given two years and nine months’ imprisonment on August 2.

On behalf of the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, DC Burton made an application to the Attorney General’s Office under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

This was then referred to the Court of Appeal where a hearing was held this morning (October 22).

Lord Justice Bean, Mr Justice Sweeting and Her Honour Judge De Bertodano quashed the previous sentence and substituted it with a prison term of six years.

They judged that the original sentence had not fully taken into consideration the severe psychological harm caused to the victim as well as her vulnerability when Malczewski attacked her.

Speaking after attending the hearing in London, DC Burton said:“It is pleasing that we have been able to successfully appeal the original sentence which has almost doubled to six years’ imprisonment.

“This is only right given the horrendous nature of the attack carried out by Malczewski on the young woman.

“Again, I hope this outcome provides some comfort and strength for the victim who has shown true bravery throughout this ordeal.”

The Press previously reported that Malczewski's victim, who is aged in her early 20s, had been drinking in a town centre pub with her friends before they left to go home.

Malczewski followed the victim into the toilets and would not let her leave.

He later admitted forcing himself on her for around 10 minutes despite the victim’s repeated calls for him to stop.

Uniformed officers were called to the scene soon after and arrested Malczewski nearby.

The victim received immediate specialist care and support from the police and other partner agencies such as the Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the investigation at the time.

He was able to piece together the evidence gathered at the scene, including forensics and crucial CCTV footage from the communal area of the toilets.

He said: “This particular CCTV footage clearly showed Malczewski’s movements and behaviour in the build-up to the incident, along with his aggressive demeanour towards the victim when she was helped out of the toilets by concerned staff members.

“She had suffered an horrendous attack and was in a state of collapse shortly after Malczewski ended the ordeal.

“The evidence against him was overwhelming. Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack.”