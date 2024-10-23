A chart-topping British band is set to headline a show at a venue in North Yorkshire.
The Manchester indie band Blossoms will be heading to the Yorkshire coast to perform at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 10.
Their debut album 'Blossoms' saw them become BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominees. On the night in Scarborough, they will be joined by guests Inhaler and Apollo Junction.
Scarborough OAT venue programme Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are delighted to announce Blossoms as the next headliner unveiled for summer 2025.
"They are a band we’ve wanted to bring here for some time so we are thrilled to have been able to make this happen.
"Blossoms have an incredible catalogue of indie anthems that we know will make this one of the most popular shows of the summer.
"Together with the brilliant Inhaler, and Yorkshire’s very own Apollo Junction, this will undoubtedly be one of the gigs of 2025."
Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday October 25 from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk
