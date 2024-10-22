The Health and Social Care Secretary wanted members of the public to be open and honest about their feelings towards the NHS, promising "Together we can fix it".

He said: "It doesn’t matter whether you have a lot or a little to say. Your views, experiences and ideas will shape a new 10 Year Health Plan for England.

"This is open to everyone. If you are a member of the public or someone who works in health and care in England, tell us how the NHS needs to change."

He then gave a link for people to send in their thoughts and, before long, some jokers online took notice.

"Get rid of Britain," someone plainly put.

Another remarked: "An apple a day keeps the doctors away? I want my doctors in my hospitals, not away from them! Keep the menacing fruit away from our poor doctors."

One said: "Invade France to take their medical equipment. France has medical equipment we need. We should seize it under the UN charter Article One."

Someone else commented: "Put me in charge. I have some bright ideas and a can-do attitude, I think I have a good crack at this. Give me a good few months and I reckon I could sort this mess out."

Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting on the future of the NHS:

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "My mum worked for the NHS, my sister worked for the NHS and my wife still works for the NHS - so I know first-hand how difficult it has been for staff and for patients battling against a broken system for over a decade. But it’s time to roll up our sleeves and fix it.

"We have a clear plan to fix the health service, but it’s only right that we hear from the people who rely on the NHS every day to have their say and shape our plan as we deliver it. Together we can build a healthcare system that puts patients first and delivers the care that everyone deserves.

"We have a huge opportunity to put the NHS back on its feet. So, let’s be the generation that took the NHS from the worst crisis in its history and made it fit for the future."

If you wish to pass on your thoughts to the government, here is the link for the NHS 'Start Here' conversation.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "When I was diagnosed with kidney cancer, the NHS saved my life, as it has for so many people across our country. We all owe the NHS a debt of gratitude for a moment in our lives when it was there for us, when we needed it. Now we have a chance to repay that debt.

"Today the NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history. But while the NHS is broken, it’s not beaten. Together, we can fix it.

"Whether you use the NHS or work in it, you see first-hand what’s great, but also what isn’t working. We need your ideas to help turn the NHS around.

"In order to save the things we love about the NHS, we need to change it. Our 10-Year Health Plan will transform the NHS to make it fit for the future, and it will have patients’ and staff’s fingerprints all over it.

"I urge everyone to go to change.nhs.uk today and help us build a health service fit for the future."