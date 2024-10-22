On a film and TV set, a production assistant - or 'runner' - is someone who works behind the scenes to assist the producer.

They often carry out jobs such as transporting equipment or materials and communicating messages.

In a recent interview with Sky News, the 67-year-old star of Withnail & I was asked what the most “underappreciated” role in the film and TV industry was.

Richard E Grant says runners are the most underappreciated people on a film set.



“The runners, who are paid the least amount of money,” he responded. “They’re the youngest. They get there at five in the morning, they’re the last to leave, and if anything goes wrong, they get flung from a dizzy height.”

“I know because my daughter was a runner for two years. And was appallingly treated by some very well-known household names, in England,” he continued.

Grant explained that the figures in question, whom he did not name, had “changed their tune” when they “found out who her father was”.

“That made it worse,” Grant added. “It made me damn those people even more.”

The actor was then asked if he had ever met any of the famous figures who had mistreated his daughter.

“I’ve met one person, yeah, and I’ll never speak to him again,” he replied.

Grant's daughter Olivia married long-term partner Florian Wirst in a 'magical' home ceremony just a few weeks ago.

Olivia, a casting associate whose film credits include last year's record-breaking Barbie, had previously exchanged vows with Wirst in July - a service attended only by her father and the groom's parents.