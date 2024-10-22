Humberside Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder following an incident in Goole on Sunday (October 20).

The force say they got a call from paramedics at about 7.45pm after reports that a man had been assaulted inside a property in Hook Road in the town.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, he later died from his injuries at about 4pm on Monday (October 21).

His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation was launched and as part of this a teenage boy has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer Chief Inspector Jim Clough said: “I understand an incident of this nature will likely cause shock and concern amongst the local community.

“However, as part of our enquiries so far, I would like to offer some reassurance that we do believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other.

“Since we received the report, I have had a dedicated team of detectives conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house, and reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area to establish the full circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

“A scene guard remains in place at an address in Hook Road in Goole and Oakney Wood Road in Selby to allow forensics to examine the scenes as our investigation continues.

“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days to provide reassurance, conduct patrols, and speak to local residents, so if anyone has any concerns, please do come and speak to us.

“I would urge anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries or has CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 24*150811.”

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.