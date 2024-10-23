Patients from Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) developed the artwork during in-clinic and community sessions.

Ten patients, aged from 12 to 16, were involved in all.

The Vernon Road venue will host their finished pieces until the end of October, with free admission every day of the week except Sunday.

One of the participating youths said of the project: "I feel like I have been seen."

Another shared: "It’s nice to be with others who are experiencing the same things as me."

A third opined: "I find mixing colours relaxing, I don’t have to think."

CAMHS community support worker Lisa Humphrey, who works for Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are always looking at ways of supporting patients to talk about their experiences of mental health and wanted to offer art sessions to help them express themselves.

"Some of our young people can’t always verbalise their thoughts, but through painting and drawing they can tell us how they are feeling.

"Art is a way of empowering them."

Once the exhibition has finished, the CAMHS team plans to have some of the artwork permanently displayed in the reception of their headquarters at Lake House in Scarborough.