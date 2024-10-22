It comes as lifestyle publisher Muddy Stilettos has announced its 2025 ‘Top 300 Best Places To Live’ guide, this time “covering more regions than ever before”, including Yorkshire and London.

The anticipated annual list draws upon Muddy Stilettos' “unparalleled” local knowledge and insight into the 35 most sought-after counties in England, guiding potential buyers to the local hot spots and up-and-coming areas.

Introducing the Yorkshire recommendations, Muddy Stilettos wrote: “Revered as God’s Own Country, Yorkshire is a paradise of heavenly scenery, craggy coastline, historic homes, spa towns and culturally vibrant cities.

“Oh, and as well as being Britain’s largest county, we’ve our very own Yorkshire Day to celebrate annually, too!”

All locations have been independently hand-picked from Muddy’s editors and the research for the best places to live guide was completed in association with estate agent Knight Frank.

You can see all 300 of the best places to live here.

Where are the best places to live in North Yorkshire for 2025?





York

Muddy Stilettos said York is an “ancient metropolis that’s rich in history, has superb city links and appeals to a younger crowd seeking artisan gins and more bang for their property buck”.

It added: “Historic York on the banks of the River Ouse attracts millions of visitors each year as one of the UK’s hottest tourist spots, so why wouldn’t you want to live in this walkable, wonderful city oozing with charm?

“Famous for its Minster dominating the skyline with city walls dating back to a Roman heyday and atmospheric streets like the quirky Shambles to explore, the best draw is that in addition to its ancient roots, it’s a hip, happy and happening place to be.

“You’ll never tire of its jaw-dropping ancient architecture juxtaposed by its contemporary coffee shops, stylish boutiques, fine-dining eateries and world-renowned museums – with the cherry on the cake being its devotion to all things chocolate.”

Also joining York in the highly praised list are:

Filey

Harrogate

Helmsley

Skipton

Other places across Yorkshire named in Muddy Stilettos' best places to live guide were Beverley, Cawthorne, Dore (Sheffield), Ilkley and Saltaire.

Hero Brown, the founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, explained: “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too.

"Our 2025 ‘Top 300 Best Places To Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

"We’ve built our reputation on our first-hand knowledge of the most exciting, vibrant places to go and things to do outside London.

"Now, with London, Yorkshire and Cheshire added to the guide and new information added on important considerations such as nursery education and nearby culture, the 2025 list is a natural step for us to continue to expand our authority in this area.

"Combined with up to the minute listings of desirable properties, we think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”