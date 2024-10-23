A consultation carried out this summer helped shape a new taxi licensing policy for York, the authority said.

Over the course of 12 weeks, feedback was gathered from taxi users and members of the trade, North Yorkshire Police, disabled residents and York Hospital.

As a result, the new policy requires vehicles to meet the 'Euro 6' emission standards - limits for diesel and petrol emissions - in a bid to improve air quality across York.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Cllr Kate Ravilious, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: "For many residents, taxis are a key form of transport and source of employment. It’s essential that they are properly and fairly regulated to ensure their safety and supply.

"Operators and drivers in York must be well-informed and highly qualified to deliver a great and safe service to their many, and often disabled or vulnerable, passengers.

"The new standards we’re setting put us in line with national best practice guidance and raise the safety and cleanliness of the city’s taxis even higher, plus put greater emphasis on driving standards and road safety, to help protect all road users.

"I look forward to seeing the full and detailed report next month."