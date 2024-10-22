North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to following a theft which took place at about 8.16pm on July 3 at Co-op in Stonebow.

A police spokesperson said: "Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"If you can help please email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood."

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240180477 when passing on information.