A crash has closed part of a main road in York.

Emergency services are on the scene in Water End this afternoon (Tuesday, October 22).

The road is closed between its junctions with Poppleton Road and Salisbury Road, City of York Council said.

Traffic is building in both directions due to the crash.

An AA spokesperson said: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on Water End both ways from A59 Boroughbridge Road to Salisbury Road."

More to follow.