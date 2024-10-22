A crash has closed part of a main road in York.
Emergency services are on the scene in Water End this afternoon (Tuesday, October 22).
The road is closed between its junctions with Poppleton Road and Salisbury Road, City of York Council said.
Traffic is building in both directions due to the crash.
An AA spokesperson said: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on Water End both ways from A59 Boroughbridge Road to Salisbury Road."
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article