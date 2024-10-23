Plans lodged with City of York Council would see automated security gates fitted to the entrance to the undercroft at Constantine House, in Fetter Lane.

The application stated the new gates would allow residents of the flats to get in and out of the building by foot and car while tackling the problem.

Plans drawn up by Paul Butler Architects Ltd stated the metal gate would be in keeping with the modern design of the block of flats.

The inner part of the undercroft is currently closed off with a gate but the entrance facing on to Fetter Lane can be accessed from the street.

The application stated this had led to increasing problems for residents.

Plans stated: “Unfortunately, given the openness of the undercroft, it has become an increasing issue for the residents of Constantine House to suffer from homeless people taking refuge or for town revellers to urinate or defecate within this undercroft area.”

The flats lie close to Micklegate which is home to a number of late-night drinking venues.

They are also within walking distance of York Station and the Ouse Bridge.

The immediate area around Constantine House is made up of other blocks of flats and homes, as well as well as businesses including hospitality venues.