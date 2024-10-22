‘Twilight Walls’ is a walking event along part of the City Walls, between Bootham Bar Gatehouse and Monk Bar Gatehouse, between Monday, October 28 and Thursday, October 31.

There are two sessions per evening, 7pm and 8pm and all ticket proceeds go towards The Friends of York Walls charitable aims.

The walking event takes place between Bootham Bar Gatehouse and Monk Bar Gatehouse (Image: @sharpstickfilms)

The City Walls are usually closed at dusk, according to the council, and at the time of this event, access gates around the city would usually begin closing from 3.30pm after the clocks go back.

The Friends of York Walls said it has partnered with ‘York Ghost Week’ as an associated event for the last two years, and added that the event is made possible by City of York Council.

The guided tour will also feature live music from Yorkshire folk band Esk.

Tickets are £5 for anyone over 12 - under 12s go free. Tickets can be purchased via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/twilight-walls-tickets-1032562751987?msockid=0ebd073ecd7e68e21c8414d1cc4669ce