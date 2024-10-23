Soundproofbox, a Bradford-based community interest company, focuses on educating schools and workplaces about the signs of coercive control, bullying and drink spiking through theatre shows and workshops.

Recently their interactive show Red Flags, which highlights the issue of domestic abuse was performed on a cold night outside York Minster.

Recommended reading:

York-based actor Annie Rae Donaghy and Scarborough’s Tom Donoghue, the stars of Red Flags outside York Minster (Image: David Harrison) The North Yorkshire performances have been brought to life by York-based actor Annie Rae Donaghy and Scarborough’s Tom Donoghue, whose compelling portrayals have resonated with audiences.

Their recent performance under the cloisters of York Minster, as part of a “One in Four” walk, was a spectacular outdoor event. Organised by Emma Rollason Taylor, the walk aimed to raise funds for the Kyra Project, a York-based charity that supports survivors of domestic abuse in reclaiming their lives.

Dame Penelope Wilton on a previous visit to York-based Kyra (Image: David Harrison)Red Flags has also received acclaim beyond Yorkshire. The play debuted at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned glowing reviews for its raw, honest portrayal of abuse and its impact on relationships and mental health.

The York performance drew in the crowds (Image: David Harrison) Founded by Lise Kaye-Bell, a domestic abuse survivor, Soundproofbox is working closely with rural community schools in North Yorkshire to engage with young audiences. She not only wrote and directed the piece but also hosts the performances.

Lisa said: "Through the experiences shared in Red Flags, the play aims to break the silence around abuse, particularly among younger generations.

"In just one year, the two-person play has reached more than 9,000 young people, spreading awareness and fostering discussions on a crucial social issue.

"Since the York performance I have spoken with a woman in France who believes there’s a significant need for the show in her country, and I also I took an enquiry from the USA asking to make it possible to bring the shows over there."

Annie Rae Donaghy and Tom Donoghue with Lise Kaye-Bell outside the Minster (Image: David Harrison) With the success of Red Flags, Soundproofbox is continuing its mission to shed light on the often-hidden issue of domestic abuse, empowering communities through art and storytelling.

As the company’s reach grows, so too does the impact of its message: that no one should suffer in silence. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Soundproofboxcic/ to find out more about their work.

Annie Rae Donaghy and Tom Donoghue (Image: David Harrison)