AN 80-year-old man reported missing has been found safe and well, police said.
Humberside Police issued an appeal this morning (October 22) saying officers were looking for the man who was last seen in the St John’s Avenue area of the town at 11.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 21).
A force spokesperson has now reported that he has been found.
