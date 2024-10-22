The locations included along the route, which will run from Friday October 25 until Tuesday November 5, are Caffe Marconi, Piglet in Bed, Toyland, Crema Café, the Harrogate Town store, Tap on Tower Street, Turkish Baths, Geek Retreat, Lush and Everyman.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, who is organising the trail, said: “This is the first time we’ve hosted a ghostly trail around the town centre. It’s set to be fun for all the family, so head into town across the week to get involved!

“Make sure you complete the full trail to gain access to the pop-up patch to collect your pumpkin, or to be in with a chance of winning a top prize…”

The pumpkin patch will bring a traditional feel into Harrogate town centre, transforming Library Gardens into a Halloween haven over [Tuesday] October 29th and 30th – featuring plenty of pumpkins, straw furrows, picket fencing and decorative hay bales.

Spooky street entertainment will also take over the town centre streets on Saturday, October 26.

A limited number of pumpkins will be available on a first come first served basis each day.