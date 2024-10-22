Thor’s tipi will be opening in Museum Gardens for the second time and this year will see it open earlier in the season to include the October half-term holidays and the Ghosts After Dark events in the gardens, as well as the internationally renowned Aesthetica Film Festival.

Thor's is coming back to Museum Gardens in York ahead of Halloween (Image: Gareth Buddo and Andy Little) The bar will be close to the Museum Street entrance to the gardens in front of the Multangular Tower and they'll be open from Friday, October 25 to Tuesday, December 31.

Ghosts in the Gardens features ‘ghosts’ scattered across the city’s public gardens (Image: Gareth Buddo and Andy Little)

Ghosts in the Gardens sees 45 translucent wire-mesh ‘ghosts’ scattered across the city’s public gardens and green spaces. York BID has partnered with York Museums Trust for the fourth such event and is running now until Tuesday, November 5.

Amanda Monaghan, Director at Thor's said: “We’re really excited to be back at York Museum Gardens this year. We had such a great time last year, and with the earlier opening, we’re looking forward to being part of the half-term fun.

"We can’t wait for everyone to get cosy by the fire, and make memories in our tipi this winter.

"New to this year’s menu are a refreshing Winter Aperol Spritz, a decadent German hot chocolate, and a reimagined mulled wine recipe. Thanks to local food partners All Gravy, who will serve up their signature loaded fries, Ciao York’s delicious coffee and Italian fare and Sketch Box’s churros and cookie nachos, there’s plenty of opportunity to indulge in comforting winter treats.

"The stunning surroundings of the gardens provide a truly one-of-a-kind setting. York Museum Gardens, a place cherished by both locals and visitors to the city, is carefully maintained by York Museums Trust. The gardens undergo a transformation with each season, and Thor's is thrilled to be part of the visitor experience this winter."

Richard and Amanda Monaghan, the York couple behind Thor’s (Image: Supplied) Richard Saward head of visitor experience and commercial, at York Museums Trust, said: "We are pleased to welcome Thor's and their team back to York Museum Gardens this year following a very successful partnership in 2023.

"Thor's provides a great addition and support to the gardens during a busy period for the city, the gardens and the Yorkshire Museum."

Thor's is a firm favourite in Parliament Street in the Summer months (Image: Supplied) Thor's in Museum Gardens will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11am - 10.30pm and on Sunday from 11am - 9pm.

There'll be live music every Thursday from 6pm to 8pm and Sunday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Thor's will also be at The Milner Hotel Gardens, formerly known as The Principal, this Christmas, from November 14.

Thor's Tipi Grand Alpine Hall in the grounds of the former Principal Hotel (Image: Supplied)