WE all know what it feels like to have a good stretch in the morning.

So most of us can appreciate how this 'Fantastic Mr Fox' feels as he has a leisurely stretch out on the grass.

This superb set of photos was taken by Press Camera Club member Christine Hainsworth.

In recent years more and more people have had the thrill of spotting urban foxes in York, but Yorkshire Wildlife Trust say they have probably been present in our cities in very small numbers for some time.

A fox in the garden by Camera Club member Christine Hainsworth

A trust spokesperson said they think it’s a common myth that foxes are increasing and that, for most cities, maximum densities were reached a long time ago - most urban fox populations regulate their own numbers, by limiting the number of cubs they produce each year.

