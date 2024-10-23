Staff and residents at Highfield Care Home, in Scarthingwell near Tadcaster, held the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Friends, relatives, and community members attended for a chat and to sample the cakes and sweet treats whipped up by second chef Lindsay Thewlis.

Parkin, the traditional Yorkshire ginger cake, was also baked for the occasion.

A total of £84 was raised by the event, with resident Pat commenting: "MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community - we all love raising money for them and the best bit is, we get to eat cake at the same time!"

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, dementia care, and respite care.