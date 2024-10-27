Our final day in Kosovo had arrived, and on a quiet Sunday morning we looked forward to something a bit different: a church service.

Padre Desics – the regimental chaplain – was to lead the weekly service, and then a Holy Communion.

He promised us a congregation of “around 20”, however, that number was an underestimate.

The altar ahead of the service (Image: Harry Booth)

How did the service begin? With everyone going on their phones. Despite initial confusion, I realised they were reading the service’s teachings and prayers as the Padre went on.

After 20 to 30 minutes the first service concluded and it was time for the majority of the congregation to get back to work.

Sunday’s feel calmer than the typically lively setting of Camp Bondsteel. Whilst the work never stops for the regiment – it certainly slows. Without this, I’m not sure how even the most diligent of soldiers would keep their spirits so high.

Padre Desics leading the Sunday service (Image: Harry Booth)

We were then greeted by the commanding officer: Colonel Ed Lyons. You’d be forgiven for thinking the top brass of a regiment would be a stern, unforgiving figure. But Colonel Lyons has welcomed us in with nothing but warmth. He shared with us the “brilliant” work of some of Yorkshire’s soldiers.

"We are the only non-dedicated reserve that NATO has to respond to violence, or increase in tension in this country," he said.

"It's really important that we come and test our ability to deploy, be activated, and be received by NATO."

Colonel Ed Lyons (Image: Harry Booth)

Speaking on the performance of his troops from the Yorkshire Regiment, he added: "They've been brilliant, the work and the detail that they're producing has been recognised by not just the local police, or the US team we're here with, but the commander of KFOR in the NATO headquarters.

"Their professionalism has really shone through."

Also is Kosovo is the Ghurkas. Highly trained troops from Nepal who have served in the British Army since the Sugauli Treaty was signed in 1815. A select few have been in Kosovo with the regiment, supporting as the Tamandu Company.

The Royal Ghurka Rifles (Image: Harry Booth)

Their captain, Oliver Nicholas, told us more.

He said: "What the regiment provides, both in working with the Ghurka soldiers and the opportunities of travelling. We have two battalions, one based in the UK and the other based in Brunei.

"There's differences in culture, but that's a positive thing. We have 200 years history of Ghurkas in the British Army and it works so well.

"It's a fantastic experience, and a privilege."