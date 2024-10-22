Master Pâtissier Florian Poirot is opening a new branch in Shambles on Friday, October 25.

Originally from Nancy in the north east of France, the pastry chef became UK pastry champion and in 2017 represented the UK at the World Pastry Cup in Lyon, and was awarded best sugar showpiece.

Florian Poirot's York customers will be able to buy macarons, snacking products, pâtisserie and desserts (Image: Newsquest) As the Press previously reported, Florian moved from France to York with his wife Celine almost ten years ago to work for Nestlé as a senior confectioner.

Florian said : “I’m absolutely delighted to be expanding into York and really excited to be based in Shambles.

“Over the last few weeks my family, our team, Celine and I have been working hard to get the new store ready to meet our new customers.

“Pastry has always been my passion, and I can’t wait to share with you what we do.”

Florian at the opening of the shop in the Talbot Yard Food Court, Malton (Image: Newsquest) His shop in Talbot Yard Food Court, Malton, opened in 2017, and has received the King and Queen, along with Hairy Bikers and featured on James Martin’s TV show.

Customers in York will be able to buy the macarons Florian Poirot is well known for, along with a range of snacking products, pâtisserie and desserts.

Florian Poirot opens in 19 Shambles on Friday, October 25.