Huntington Library celebrates 60 years of service on October 26 with a special open morning at its site in Garth Road.

The library was opened in 1964 by Lady Celia Milnes-Coates and the Civic Party and originally served as both a health clinic and branch library.

The presentation party at the opening in 1964 (Image: Supplied) The opening ceremony took place in the hall of Huntington Primary School.

The library is now managed by Explore York, the independent organisation that provides the city’s library and archive services.

Organisers say its volunteers are ‘the heartbeat of Huntington’ and the library depends on the team who help with day-to-day tasks, while others raise vital funds through the Friends of Huntington Library group.

Huntington Library is in Garth Road (Image: Supplied) The site is also home to the York Music Hub Library, a collection of over 4,000 items for music educators, performers and enthusiasts.

One of its volunteers said: “I just want to say how I am enjoying volunteering here.

“It has changed my life after the loss of my partner.

“I came into the library and asked if there were any volunteering jobs.

“The answer was 'Yes!' and I’ve never looked back.

“I regularly go out with other volunteers, whether for a day out, a meal, or just a coffee.

“Jo is brilliant and so supportive.”

Jo Shanks, Huntington Library manager (Image: Supplied) Library manager Jo Shanks said there will be something going on all morning and along with organisers from Friends of Huntington Library invited everyone to join in this weekend’s festivities.

Highlights from the celebrations include live music performances from York Music Hub musicians, poetry readings by the Huntington Library Poetry Group, model railway displays by the Carlton Model Railway Society, a book and plant sale, a Lego Map Attack for all ages, a quiz, and cake and refreshments.

Huntington Library’s 60th birthday celebration is in Garth Road from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, October 26.