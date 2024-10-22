National Rail say York and Sheffield trains have been affected as repairs to a bridge between Moorthorpe and Pontefract Baghill are causing disruption to journeys running between these stations.

As a result, trains running between Sheffield and York via Pontefract Baghill are currently unable to operate, and will be cancelled.

Disruption is expected to continue until 11.30am.

A spokesman for National Rail said: “Sheffield to Leeds via Moorthorpe services are not affected by this issue.

“Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

“Rail replacement transport has been requested to operate. You will be updated here once this is confirmed.

“You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

“For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, please use our rail replacement services page.

“You can find the pick-up and set-down location of rail replacement services by checking station signage or by searching for your station on our find a station page.

“Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”