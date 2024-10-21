The competitor hotels are members of the Hospitality Association York (HAY), and at a meeting earlier in the year, the association agreed to take on the Yorkshire Marathon as a relay team to contribute towards one of their key goals of supporting the local community.

Following a presentation from the charity SASH at a later HAY meeting, members agreed that funds raised from the race should go towards the work SASH does to give 16–25-year-olds a safe place to stay when they’ve nowhere else to go.

HAY Chair Adam Wardale said: “Whilst the association is made up of competitor hotels, we’re all united in our goal to make York a better place, this drive eliminates competition and replaces it with a passion to support the local community.

"This was our first joint participation in an endurance event, Storm Ashley added to the challenge, but we supported each other from start to finish and I’m delighted we completed the marathon in 4hours 21 minutes.

"SASH is a great charity which does exceptional work in our region and we’re so pleased to have raised over £900 to help them prevent youth homelessness.”

Aimee Harding, Fundraising Officer at SASH commented: “Having the opportunity to work with organisations like HAY is so important to us.

"These partnerships mean we can continue raising vital funds to help more young people facing homelessness and making a real difference in North and East Yorkshire.

"Challenge events provide a great opportunity for people to get together, challenge themselves but also have fun. We would like to thank Team HAY for their support.”