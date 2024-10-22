Sarah Woodward, of Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band, was awarded the Brass Band Conductor Award at Brass Bands England (BBE) annual award presentations at its conference in London at the weekend.

Sarah has been a conductor with the Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band family for over 30 years, with nearly two decades dedicated to the Junior Sections.

In this time she has also set up the Kirkbymoorside Community Band, which is for everyone of all abilities and currently has over 40 players aged eleven to 89 plus.

In 2018 she took up the baton for Kirkbymoorside Senior Band, becoming one of the few female conductors of a Championship section band, and now oversees a team of four female conductors, aged 20-50 plus leading over 120 musicians

Sarah was not able to attend the awards, as she was helping to run a local brass band competition in Kirkbymoorside that was hosting over 70 competitors, however the Band arranged for internationally renowned brass band celebratory Alan Fernie to present her with the award.

Alan said: “It was an honour to present Sarah with her award. Each time I am in Kirkbymoorside I am absolutely knocked out by both level and quality of activity, and the enthusiasm shown”

Emma Smailes, Conductor of the Kirkbymoorside Community Band, said: “I would never have considered that I could conduct but six years ago Sarah said I think you would be great. She has supported and mentored me throughout and now I have the pleasure and honour to conduct our thriving Community Band with over 40 players. Sarah wouldn’t see herself as a role model, but she absolutely is, and I can’t think of anyone who deserves this award more”