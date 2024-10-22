Scott Bradley, 36, had initially denied that his driving on a major commuting route through York was dangerous on the morning of April 7, 2022.

But on the day he was due to stand trial, he changed his plea and pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Acomb Road, Holgate.

Bradley, of Wilberforce Avenue, Clifton, was released on bail while probation officers and a psychiatrist prepare reports on him.

Judge Simon Hickey warned him: “In granting bail I make it quite clear I am not giving any indication to sentence. All options remain open including custody.”

Bradley will return to York Crown Court on January 9 to learn his sentence. He had no previous convictions.

He was given an interim driving ban and warned not to drive home from court. He will learn the length of his driving ban when he is sentenced and will have to take an extended driving test before driving alone again after it ends.

Bradley’s Ford Mondeo hit the woman cyclist shortly after 7.30am on April 7 between the junction of Acomb Road with New Lane and The Fox public house in Holgate.

Three employees of a waste removal firm from Heworth, Divert.co.uk, went to help her and give her first aid before Yorkshire Ambulance Service took her to York Hospital. The road was closed until mid-afternoon while police carried out forensic investigations.

The three Good Samaritans who went to the aid of the woman cyclist (Image: Divert.co.uk)

York Crown Court heard that Bradley parked near the scene and remained in the area until police arrived.